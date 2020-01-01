ISL: NorthEast United FC's Gerard Nus set to arrive in India

NorthEast United FC boss along with his coaching staff will arrive in India on Friday...

FC head coach Gerard Nus will be the third manager in the (ISL) after 's Antonio Lopez Habas and 's Owen Coyle to arrive in .

Nus will be accompanied by his coaching staff and they will touchdown at Goa on Friday, following which they will have to self-quarantine themselves for 14 days before kicking off pre-season training.

NorthEast United had posted a picture of their head coach and his coaching staff at the Madrid airport getting ready to travel to Goa.

Fede links up with Coach Gerard and co. in Madrid, on their way to Goa! ✈️ pic.twitter.com/zz65JhyaTd — NorthEast United FC (@NEUtdFC) October 8, 2020

Star midfielder Federico Gallego had left for on Wednesday and has already reached Goa on Thursday. The Indian contingent too will reach Goa very soon and will self-quarantine themselves for 14 days.

The Highlanders have added some quality Indian players to their squad this season. They have signed Mohun Bagan's winning trio Ashutosh Mehta, Gurjinder Kumar and VP Suhair this year.

Along with the experienced Indian campaigners, some promising youngsters like Rochharzela, Ponif Vaz and Mashoor Shereef have also been signed.

The club has so far announced the arrival of four new foreign players and have retained Uruguayan Federico Gallego from the previous campaign.