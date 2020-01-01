Miku on Bengaluru FC return - 'The doors are always open'

The Venezuelan forward has not ruled out a possible return to Indian football

Former striker Nicolas Fedor, popularly known as Miku, has refused to rule out the possibility of a return to the (ISL) club.

During an online Instagram live chat with the Bengaluru FC supporters' group West Block Blues, the Venezuelan forward was asked if there is a possibility of the player returning to . He replied, “The doors are open (for a return to Bengaluru FC). I finished here in Cyprus. We have the chance to play UEFA (UCL) and this is a great challenge for me. But now the champions of ISL (league stage winners) can play in the (ACL). This is also a big challenge for me. You never know what will happen.

“It’s nice to be in one place when the fans love you. But this is not my decision. At the moment I have nothing. We are looking for what is best for me. But the doors are always open.”

Miku is a fan-favourite and of the best strikers in the ISL during his stint in . Reminiscing his time with the Blues, the star striker said, “We had a great season (2017-18). My first season was great with no injuries. We dominated from start to end and it’s not easy. We played better football than everyone. When we arrived at the final, we were confident because it was at home and we were on top of the table. But that day football taught us that it can all change in one day.

“Albert (Roca) told us that sometimes the best team can lose, that’s football. If we have to show everyone that we are the best, we have to win the Super Cup. We arrived at the final in the league and the cup. We won the cup and showed people that the ISL final was a bad day. In my four tournaments with Bengaluru FC, we reached three finals and won two.”

When asked about his favourite match at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Miku responded, “I have two in mind. The first one is the first match of the second season against Chennaiyin. We lost the final against them at home in the final. I was angry. I thought they were lucky and if you were better than us, prove it again. But we won that game. We won 1-0 and I scored. My wife and daughter (was) in the stands.

“The other game was against . Sunil (Chhetri) was out and we were also down to 10 men and everyone thought that with a top player missing and (the numerical) disadvantage, we will lose. But we won the game with 10 men against Goa which is not easy.”

Miku appeared in 32 Indian (ISL) matches for the club in two seasons. He scored 20 goals and provided four assists during what is considered as a remarkable stint in Indian football.

Last season he joined Cyprus Division 1 club AC Omonia Nicosia who rose to the top of the league table with 46 points from 23 games before the Coronavirus pandemic brought the league to a halt.