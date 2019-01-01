ISL: Kerala Blasters' Rahul KP - I'm trying to go and play outside India, preferably Europe

Rahul KP is one of the youngest players in the Kerala Blasters squad for the sixth season of ISL...

' 19-year-old forward Rahul KP has said that his biggest dream is to play football in a European league.

The Thrissur-born youngster was part of 's FIFA U-17 World Cup squad in 2017 and started all three group games in the competition hosted by . He has since played for All India Football Federation's (AIFF) developmental team in the before making the move to join the Yellow Army.

"I love football, I'm nothing without it. My biggest dream is to play football abroad. I want to know the football there. There will be challenges. Here, there is a limit when it comes to football. I am still trying to go and play outside India, preferably Europe. There were offers (after the U-17 World Cup)," Rahul revealed.

Rahul is one of the youngest players in the 25-man squad registered by Blasters for the 2019/20 season of (ISL). He feels his stint with Indian Arrows helped him improve as a footballer.

"All the players are positive to each other and looking forward to the season. I'm the little kid here but they're all good with me," Rahul said.

He continued, "I learnt a lot by playing in the I-League. I was tempted to join other clubs when I received offers, I was immature. Those two years really helped me in my development. The league is very tough, we don't get any space on the field. The second season with Arrows was easier than the first."

The U-17 World Cupper is confident of getting minutes at Kerala Blasters despite tough competition for spots in a strong squad.

"Football is the same but every coach has their own way of playing. We are learning from the coach in the preseason. He (Schattorie) is honest, that is what I like about him the most. If I train well, I will get the chance to play. That is what he has told everyone. The first thing he told players was to treat him like a father figure. He is friendly and his training sessions are brilliant."