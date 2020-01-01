Jessel Carneiro - I'm grateful to Ishfaq Ahmed for bringing me to Kerala Blasters

The 29-year-old has proved to be a prime example of determination and incredible will power as he battled injuries throughout his career....

left-back Jessel Carneiro opened up about the struggles he endured before achieving his goal of playing in the (ISL) and threw some light over the unwavering determination that helped him get through it.

The Goa-born defender was a late entrant into the ISL, making his debut at 28, an age where most players are halfway through their career. He spent his formative years and the early years of his career in Goa, plying his trades for the likes of Raya FC, Curtorim Gymkhana FC, Salgaocar, Dempo, FC Bardez and so on.

Despite having speed and ability on the ball, injuries prevented the left-back from realising his dream much earlier. However, injuries to both his knees were not enough to prevent him from working towards his goal and age never seemed like a barrier as he went on to make a career in football.

“My father used to play football and I was motivated because of that at a young age. I tried joining an academy, but they did not accept me. Dempo signed me up for their U20 team. My father asked me to find a smaller club so I can get more chances. The choice was up to me, but I choose Dempo. I think that was a great decision. I think I developed there, playing under Mahesh Gawli, Clifford Miranda who made me a better player due to their experience,” he said.

“When Dempo called me for the senior team, I decided this would be my profession. I told my parents I want to play football for a living. They ask me what I would do after football. I told them I will do something in football, manage my life with football. They were supportive of me."

Carneiro spoke about the opposition he received from well-wishers who preferred he pursued another path after constant injuries acted as roadblocks to his footballing career. But a strong will kept him on the path and ensured he reached his goal.

“When I got my first knee injury, they were very helpful. I just kept going and the opportunity came after a very long time, but it arrived,” he explained.

“Many people asked me to stop playing football after my knee injury. But I told them that this is a part of life and football. No one would want an injury but it’s part of the journey. I even went through an injury in my other knee and they asked me if it had opened my eyes. But I still told them that it is part of life and I need to keep going. I worked hard and eventually got the contract from Kerala Blasters.

“You need someone to guide you and for me, that is my father. He was a defender himself so he helps me out and gives me advice.

“I told my agent to find any ISL club and I will join. Don’t tell me about the money, I will join any club that wanted me. One day an agent told me that a rep from Kerala said they wanted to sign me. We had lost the Santosh Trophy semi-final in Punjab when I received the message. I went straight to my agent’s house in Goa from the airport there and signed the contract."

Carneiro bagged five assists in 18 games during his debut season with the Blasters. He was arguably one of the best players for the side and was bound to be a sought-after player at the end of his one-year contract.

However, the Goan had made it clear to his agent that should an offer from Kerala arrive, he would not even consider other clubs.

“I was searching for a club since the start of the (2014) season. Kerala was the club that gave me the first contract and I want to be loyal to them. Now when my agent told me that many clubs are after me, I just asked him about Kerala’s offer. And then I told them I was ready to sign,” he explained.

“Ishfaq (Ahmed) got me to Kerala. Whatever I do here is because of him because he gave me the contract. Initially, he saw my ability and tried taking me to some other club, but it did not work out. He asked me to keep trying and that he will get me to some other club. And he is the one who helped me come to Kerala. After signing the contract also, he helped me a lot during training sessions.”

The 29-year-old is excited at the prospect of playing under Kibu Vicuna. He admitted to watching ’s games when Vicuna was the head coach during the lockdown to get a feel of what the southern club will witness next season. He also had nice things to say about Kerala youngster Abdul Sahal Samad and Rahul KP.

He said – “I had a chat with Kibu Vicuna. I started watching Mohun Bagan’s games during the lockdown to get to know the new coach, to see what role the full-backs have. I think his game is attack-minded. I think it is how he likes to play. It will be a good season for us. It is up to the coach; I will play like how he wants me to play. He will see the player’s strengths and weaknesses and tells us what to do.

“I think Sahal is a very good player with a bright future. Not only on the pitch but off the pitch also he is very humble and sincere. I think he can be a good player for the national team as well. Rahul KP is the fastest sprinter and has a bright future ahead of him.

“Roy Krishna was the toughest opponent I faced last season. He has a lot of pace and is very aggressive. In my team, I found it hardest to defend against (Raphael) Messi. He is strong and also has the height advantage.

“Bartholomew Ogbeche has good leadership skills on and off the pitch. Even when we conceded he asks us to keep the head high and try to score."

The left-back is excited at the prospect of becoming an international and winning the ISL with Kerala. But he admitted that he marginally prioritises the former.

“Both winning the ISL with Kerala Blasters and playing for the national team would bring great joy, but the latter will bring me bigger joy. I am confident that day will come and I will work hard for it. No one can stop me from reaching my dream. I will try my best to try and win the ISL with Kerala in these three years, maybe even a hat-trick. Until I retire from football, I will never give up,” he concluded.