ISL: Hyderabad FC appoint Manuel Marquez Roca as their new head coach

Former Las Palmas manager Manolo Marquez replaces Albert Roca as Hyderabad FC’s new head coach…

Hyderabad FC replace Albert Roca with his compatriot Manuel Marquez Roca as the club’s new head coach.

Manuel or Manolo Marquez, as he is known as, has a vast experience of managing clubs in . His senior coaching career began in 2003 with Spanish fourth division club AE Prat. After spending six years in the Tercera Division, Marquez had joined Segunda Division ‘B’ side CF Badalona in 2010.

In 2013, he took charge of Catalonian giants RCD ’s reserves side and was there at the club for a season. During the 2016-17 season, he was appointed as the coach of side Las Palmas’ reserves team and after a season he was promoted as the head coach of the main team in La Liga.

More teams

In 2018, he had left Spain for the very first time in his career when he joined Croatian top division club NK Istra 1961 but he was asked to leave the club after just one win in seven games. Later in the year, he had joined ’s top division side Ratchaburi Mitr Phol F.C.

Roca parted ways with the (ISL) side in order to join Spanish giants FC as their new fitness coach. The Spaniard will join the team of new Barcelona manager Ronaldo Koeman.

The former coach had joined Hyderabad in January 2020 but formally took charge of the club after the 2019-20 season ended. The Spaniard had signed a two-year contract with Hyderabad but after Barcelona, both the parties decided to mutually terminate the contract.