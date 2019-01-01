FC Pune City ask players to report for training

FC Pune City have asked all their players to report for training ahead of the Super Cup...

Indian Super League club FC Pune City have asked all their players to report for training on March 10 ahead of the 2019 Super Cup.

The Stallions have made a U-turn from their decision to field their junior team for the domestic cup competition scheduled to take place from March 15 in Bhubaneshwar. This is after the senior players were informed during the weekend that the upcoming Super Cup competition will feature academy players.

Goal had earlier reported that the club had not paid salaries to its players and coaches for the past two months due to financial issues. Now, the salary of Indian players in January has been paid but the wages of foreigners are still pending.

Amidst financial uncertainty, the players and staff were also told that the management are on the lookout for a potential investor in order to raise funds.

When Goal contacted club CEO Gaurav Modwel over the weekend, he had chosen not to respond.

With a squad comprising of overseas players like Marcelinho, Iain Hume, Diego Carlos and Indian players like Ashique Kuruniyan, FC Pune City were one of the favourites to reach the play-offs .

However, they got off to a horrible start under Miguel Angel and the Spanish coach was sacked after just three matches. After Pradyum Reddy took charge of the team on an interim basis, Pune appointed English coach Phil Brown after the winter break who led them to the seventh position with 22 points.