ISL: East Bengal rope in India international striker Jeje Lalpekhlua

The 'Mizo Sniper' has joined the Red and Golds for the upcoming ISL season...

officially announced the signing of international striker Jeje Lalpekhlua for the upcoming (ISL) 2020-21 season.

Lalpekhlua expressed his delight on joining the giants of Indian football as he said, “Every footballer in wants to play for SC East Bengal one day. It is such a big institution. I am thrilled to join SC East Bengal in its first year of taking part in the ISL. I cannot wait to don the Red and Golds colour and give my best every time I take the field.”

The ‘Mizo Sniper’ as he is fondly known as was associated with since the inception of the league in 2014. But after six seasons, the club and the player decided to part ways this year.

In six years, Lalpekhlua has played a total of 69 matches where he has scored 23 goals and provided seven assists. He is ISL’s all-time second highest Indian goal scorer and sixth highest goal scorer overall.

Last two seasons have been tough for the 29-year-old striker as he had struggled with injuries. In 2018-19 season, he had appeared in 16 matches for Chennaiyin where he had managed to score just one goal and last season he remained out of action for the entire year.

The Mizo forward graduated from the Pune FC academy and made his professional debut for the Red Lizards in 2009. He later moved to Dempo and then to where he had spent three seasons on loan from Chennaiyin.

He has won the and Federation Cup with Mohun Bagan and two ISL titles with Chennaiyin FC in his career so far. He has also played 56 international matches for India and has scored 21 goals so far. He has won the SAFF Championship for India on three occasions, 2009, 2011 and 2015.