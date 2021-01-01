'East Bengal are scared of noone' - Tony Grant confident of success after morale-boosting win against Bengaluru

East Bengal picked up their second win in three matches with a 1-0 result against Bengaluru...

assistant coach Tony Grant expressed confidence in his team's ability to turn their season around after picking up their second win of the season against Bengaluru on Saturday.

The Red and Golds had gotten off to a poor start with a winless run of seven games before defeating Odisha 3-1 on January 3. They followed that up with a draw against Goa but bounced back quickly to pick up only their second win with a solid team performance against the Blues. Matti Steinmann scored the only goal of the game in the 20th minute.

After the match, Grant said, "We only had a two-week pre-season and only had a whole bunch of players who no one knew so it was common sense that it was going to take time. If anyone thought it was all done, they were crazy. It is a work in progress. It has never been a problem for us (the league position)."

The Kolkata-based club had to be content with a one-goal throughout the game. They couldn't double their lead despite creating chances to score. Grant praised his players' resilient to hold on to the lead till the final whistle.

"One goal is never is enough in football, it is natural (to feel the pressure). Our boys put up a good fight. They showed they could play with the ball in the first half and then showed they could defend.

"Bengaluru are one of the biggest teams in the league. In the early days, we have shown that we are fighters, we are scared of no one."

Grant said that the jump to ISL from the is a big process. "East Bengal have never been in the ISL before, it is a massive jump. It is like taking a conference team in the UK and playing them in the Premier League. It takes time and is a work in progress."