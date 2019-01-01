ISL 2018-19: Delhi Dynamos agree to release Lallianzuala Chhangte for trials at Viking FK

Delhi Dynamos' Lallianzuala Chhangte will be allowed to attend trials at Viking FK...

Delhi Dynamos winger Lallianzuala Chhangte has been given clearance to attend trials at Norwegian club Viking FK in February.

The Indian Super League (ISL) club had earlier confirmed that while it had received a proposal from Viking FK for the same, a decision on the same was not taken.

Although the Indian Super League (ISL) 2018-19 season is set to resume from January 25, Delhi Dynamos have agreed to release Chhangte during a break between games in February.

The club statement read: