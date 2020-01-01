ISL clubs to include two developmental players in matchday squad

The Indian Super League has brought about minor alterations to the player regulations for the 2020-21 season...

(ISL) clubs will have a minimum of two developmental players in their matchday squads during 2020-21 season, Goal can confirm.

In a welcome move to improve the quality of Indian players in the league, ISL has altered its player guidelines to ensure that there must be two, and not one developmental player (born on or after January 1, 2000) in each club's 18-member matchday squads.

As reported earlier, the 2020-21 season of the ISL will see a mandatory Asian player take the field for clubs. The clubs will be allowed to sign a minimum of five and a maximum of seven foreign players in a squad that can have as many as 35 players. There can also be a maximum of 30 and a minimum of 18 Indian players in a squad next season. For comparison, clubs were only allowed to sign at most 18 Indian players in the fourth season of ISL.

While the clubs will have to follow a four foreign player rule in the starting XI from the 2021-22 season, the upcoming season will give all clubs the option to sign a maximum of seven and a minimum of five foreign players. The minor and gradual changes in ISL's policies can be looked at as a step in the right direction, given the need to develop Indian players in all positions in order to improve the competitivenes of the Indian players.

As for the salary cap for players, there will be no change in the INR 16.5 Cr figure from last season.

The 2020-21 season of the Indian could face a delayed start due to the Coronavirus pandemic. As it stands, no deadlines have been set for the submission of players' documents.

The summer transfer is from August 1 to October 20, 2020.