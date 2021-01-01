ISL: Amarjit Singh joins FC Goa; ATK Mohun Bagan's Boris Singh joins Jamshedpur FC

Both players have terminated their existing contract and join as free agents...

Jamshedpur FC continue to be active in the transfer market as Amarjit Singh has left the club to join FC Goa, while ATK Mohun Bagan's Boris Singh is set to be a new addition to their camp.

Since the transfer window has ended, both players will terminate their contract with their existing clubs and join their new outfits as free agents.

Amarjit Singh will certainly add more steel in the middle of the park for FC Goa, who are to participate in the AFC Champions League this season. His signing will boost the depth in squad given the number of injuries they have had lately with Brandon Fernandes, Seriton Fernandes and James Donachie being on the treatment table.

His performances for the India national team have been noteworthy. He made his debut against Curacao in the King's Cup in Thailand in 2019. He had an impressive outing against the hosts and was an important cog in midfield as India beat the War Elephants.

Amarjit joined Jamshedpur from Indian Arrows and played eight matches in the previous edition of the Indian Super League (ISL).

However, due to a fracture in his arm, he had to miss most of India's World Cup qualifiers. He returned to action in ISL this season but has struggled to get minutes under Owen Coyle.

Meanwhile, Boris Singh would hope that his fortunes would change after joining Jamshedpur. While he did well with Indian Arrows but since then, he hasn’t played a single game for the Kolkata outfit.



The right-back, who was also deployed as a winger, played for India at the Under-17 World Cup and made a name for himself. He is known for his blistering pace and ability to take on defenders. Owen Coyle, the Jamshedpur FC coach, has time and again stressed on the importance of having players with pace on the flanks, a trait which suits the brand of football he professes.

But he will have to displace Laldinliana Renthlei from the right-back position at Jamshedpur FC.