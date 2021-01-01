ISL 2020-21: NorthEast United vs Bengaluru - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview

NorthEast United (3) and Bengaluru (4) have faced all their season's losses in their last four respective games...

have won just once in nine games as they face Bengaluru in the ongoing (ISL) at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco, on Tuesday evening.

Game NorthEast United vs Bengaluru Date Tuesday, January 12 Time 7:30 PM IST (GMT +5:30)

TV CHANNELS & LIVE STREAM

The Star Sports Network have the exclusive broadcasting rights of the ISL in .

(English) TV channels Online streaming Star Sports 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 2 SD & HD Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV



Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.

Hindi TV channels Bengali TV channels Star Sports Hindi 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2 Star Sports Bangla

Malayalam TV channels Kannada TV channels Asianet Plus, Asianet Movies Star Sports Kannada

Tamil TV Channels Telegu TV channels Star Sports Tamil Star Sports Telugu

TEAM NEWS

NorthEast United Possible XI:

Injured - Kwesi Appiah

Doubtful - None

Suspended - None



Key Players - Idrissa Sylla, Federico Gallego



Bengaluru Possible XI:

Injured - Ashique Kuruniyan, Parag Shrivas

Doubtful - None

Suspended - None



Key Players - Sunil Chhetri, Cleiton Silva