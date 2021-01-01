Indian Super League

ISL 2020-21: Jamshedpur vs NorthEast United - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview

Anselm Noronha
Both sides will be looking to return to winning ways as they look to move up the table...

Jamshedpur (13 points) are just a point above NorthEast United when the two teams face each other in the first of Sunday's Indian Super League (ISL) fixtures.

Game Jamshedpur vs NorthEast United
Date Sunday, January 17
Time 5 PM IST (GMT +5:30)
 

TV CHANNELS & LIVE STREAM

The Star Sports Network have the exclusive broadcasting rights of the ISL in India.

    India (English) TV channels Online streaming
    Star Sports 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 2 SD & HD Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV


    Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.

    Hindi TV channels Bengali TV channels
    Star Sports Hindi 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2 Star Sports Bangla
     
    Malayalam TV channels Kannada TV channels
    Asianet Plus, Asianet Movies Star Sports Kannada
     
    Tamil TV Channels Telegu TV channels
    Star Sports Tamil Star Sports Telugu

     

    TEAM NEWS

    Jamshedpur Possible XI:   

    Jamshedpur possible XI

    Injured - None
    Doubtful - None  
    Suspended - Alex Lima

    Key Players - Nerijus Valskis, Jackichand Singh   


    NorthEast United Possible XI: 

    NorthEast United possible XI

    Injured - Kwesi Appiah    
    Doubtful - Deshorn Brown
    Suspended - None

    Key Players - Khassa Camara, Luis Machado

     

