Hyderabad 1-1 Jamshedpur: Stephen Eze's late strike salvages a point for the Men of Steel

Ardiane Santana opened the scoring but a screamer from the Nigerian defender prevented Hyderabad from walking away with a win...

managed to snatch a point from Hyderabad FC as the teams played out a 1-1 draw in their third match in the (ISL) on Wednesday at the Tilak Maidan, Goa.

Aridane Santana handed the lead to the home team in the 50th minute but Stephen Eze's equaliser in the 85th minute sealed a point for the Men of Steel.

Both teams underwent a few changes in their lineups from their previous encounters. Manuel Marquez made four changes in the Hyderabad starting XI as Laxmikant Kattimani, Hitesh Sharma, Mohammed Yasir and Liston Colaco were given the nod ahead of Subrata Paul, Lluis Sastre, Joel Chianese and Nikhil Poojari. Meanwhile, Owen Coyle replaced a suspended Rehenesh TP with Pawan Kumar and Isaac Vanmalawma with Amarjit Singh.

It was a cagey start to the match as both teams took a safety-first approach. As the game progressed Hyderabad grew into the game in spite of them playing with just three overseas players. They were dominating proceedings and were frequently venturing into the attacking third but lacked the final pass which would split open the backline.

Interestingly, the first significant chance of the match fell for Coyle's men when Jackichand Singh came close to scoring but his attempted a shot was palmed out by Kattimani.

But the best opportunity of the half was carved out by Hyderabad's Halicharan Narzary when the winger shrugged away Dinliana and fired in a curler from the left side of the penalty box. The keeper was beaten but the ball hit the wrong side of the far post before going out of play.