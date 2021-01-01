ISL 2020-21: Final and play-off dates announced

For the third time in ISL's history, the final will be played at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa...

The final of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 season will be held on Saturday, March 13 at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa.

The first leg of the play-offs will be held on March 5 and March 6 while the second legs will be played on March 8 and March 9. The semi-final ties will be hosted at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim and the Fatorda Stadium.

This season, the 'away goal' rule will not be applied in the semi-finals. The teams with the highest goal aggregate in the two-legged ties will progress to the final.

It is the third time in the league's history that the final is being played at the Fatorda Stadium. Chennaiyin had defeated FC Goa to win the title in 2015 and last season, ATK defeated Chennaiyin at the same venue.

ATK Mohun Bagan and Mumbai City have already qualified for the play-offs while Odisha FC, Chennaiyin FC and Kerala Blasters are officially out of the race for the top-four. There are six teams competing for the reaming two spots in the top four. Hyderabad and NorthEast United are currently placed third and fourth respectively and are in pole position to land the available seats in the playoffs.

Due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, all games this season have been behind closed doors. The teams are inside a bio-secure bubble in Goa and the teams who qualify will continue to be there until the final.

Hero ISL 2020-21 Playoff dates:

March 5 - Semi-final 1 - 1st leg

March 6 - Semi-final 2 - 1st leg

March 8 - Semi-final 1 - 2nd leg

March 9 - Semi-final 2 - 2nd leg

March 13 - Final