ISL 2020-21: FC Goa vs East Bengal - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview

Goa will be looking to consolidate their position in the top four while East Bengal hunt for their third win of their debut ISL campaign...

FC Goa are missing a few key personnel but will be looking to extend their unbeaten run to seven in the 2020-21 Indian Super League when they take on East Bengal at Fatorda Stadium in Goa, on Friday evening. The Red and Golds will be looking to bounce back from a defeat at the hands of Mumbai City.

Game FC Goa vs East Bengal Date Friday, January 29 Time 7:30 PM IST (GMT +5:30)

TV CHANNELS & LIVE STREAM

The Star Sports Network have the exclusive broadcasting rights of the ISL in India.

India (English) TV channels Online streaming Star Sports 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 2 SD & HD Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV



Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.

Hindi TV channels Bengali TV channels Star Sports Hindi 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2 Star Sports Bangla

Malayalam TV channels Marathi TV channels Asianet Plus, Asianet Movies Star Sports Marathi

Tamil TV Channels Telegu TV channels Star Sports Tamil Star Sports Telugu

TEAM NEWS

FC Goa Possible XI:

Injured - Brandon Fernandes, James Donachie

Doubtful - None

Suspended - Ivan Gonzalves



Key Players - Igor Angulo, Jorge Ortiz



East Bengal Possible XI:

Article continues below

Injured - None

Doubtful- None

Suspended - None



Key Players - Jacques Maghoma, Anthony Pilkington