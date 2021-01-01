Indian Super League

ISL 2020-21: East Bengal vs NorthEast United - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview

Anselm Noronha
Deshorn Brown, Chennaiyin vs NorthEast United
ISL
East Bengal are on an eight-game winless run when they face play-off contenders NorthEast United

East Bengal have practically nothing to play for but NorthEast United need a win to stay in the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) top four race when the two sides clash at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco, on Tuesday evening. 

Game East Bengal vs NorthEast United
Date Tuesday, February 23
Time 7:30 PM IST (GMT +5:30)
 

TV CHANNELS & LIVE STREAM

Khalid Jamil NorthEast United ISL 7

The Star Sports Network have the exclusive broadcasting rights of the ISL in India.

India (English) TV channels Online streaming
Star Sports 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 2 SD & HD Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV


Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.

Hindi TV channels Bengali TV channels
Star Sports Hindi 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2 Star Sports Bangla
 
Malayalam TV channels Kannada TV channels
Asianet Plus, Asianet Movies Star Sports Kannada
 
Tamil TV Channels Telegu TV channels
Star Sports Tamil Star Sports Telugu

 

TEAM NEWS

East Bengal Possible XI:   

East Bengal possible XI

Injured - None
Doubtful - None  
Suspended - Jaques Maghoma, Danny Fox

Key Players - Bright Enobakhare, Matti Steinmann
 

NorthEast United Possible XI: 

NorthEast United possible XI

Injured - None  
Doubtful - Federico Gallego, Ashutosh Mehta
Suspended - None

Key Players - Luis Machado, Deshorn Brown
 

