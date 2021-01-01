ISL: East Bengal to sign Hyderabad's Subrata Paul as Sankar Roy goes the other way

Subrata Paul has not been in action since Hyderabad's 2-0 loss to Kerala Blasters in December last year...

are set to rope in goalkeeper Subrata Paul from Hyderabad FC while Sankar Roy is deemed to sign the dotted line for The Nizams., Goal can confirm.

Subrata, 34, made six appearances for Hyderabad this season and kept two clean sheets. Hyderabad coach Manuel Marquez had confirmed that the international had a problem in his knee, because of which Laxmikant Kattimani has started in his place for the last five games.

The Tata Football Academy (TFA) product has kept as many as 28 clean sheets in his ISL career with 91 appearances with clubs such as , , Jamshedpur and Hyderabad.

Having started his senior career with , this will be Subrata's second stint with East Bengal after the 2008-09 season in which he won the Federation Cup.

Interestingly, Subrata has never managed to make it to the play-offs with all the four ISL clubs he represented in the past.

On the other hand, Roy conceded nine goals in 14 matches last season with Mohun Bagan as they clinched the league title. He also kept six clean-sheets and was preferred by then manager Kibu Vicuna as he was known to play out from the back.

The only match that the 25-year-old custodian played at the Red and Golds under Robbie Fowler was against in which he kept a clean sheet as a 10-man East Bengal had held the Men of Steel to a goalless draw.

Hyderabad are currently fourth on the ISL standings table with 17 points from 12 games while East Bengal are second from bottom with 12 points from 13 games.