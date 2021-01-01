Indian Super League

ISL 2020-21: Bengaluru vs Chennaiyin - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview

Anselm Noronha
Last updated
The Blues will be looking to do the double against their southern counterparts in order to move within a point of the top four

Bengaluru will be buoyed by their first win in nine games but Chennaiyin will be boosted by the return of Enes Sipovic while Manuel Lanzarote is expected to start in Friday's 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) encounter at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa.

Game Bengaluru vs Chennaiyin
Date Friday, February 5
Time 7:30 PM IST (GMT +5:30)
 

TV CHANNELS & LIVE STREAM

The Star Sports Network have the exclusive broadcasting rights of the ISL in India.

India (English) TV channels Online streaming
Star Sports 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 2 SD & HD Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV


Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.

Hindi TV channels Bengali TV channels
Star Sports Hindi 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2 Star Sports Bangla
 
Malayalam TV channels Kannada TV channels
Asianet Plus, Asianet Movies Star Sports Kannada
 
Tamil TV Channels Telegu TV channels
Star Sports Tamil Star Sports Telugu

 

 TEAM NEWS

Bengaluru Possible XI:   

Bengaluru possible XI

Injured - Juanan, Leon Augustine
Doubtful - None
Suspended - Rahul Bheke

Key Players - Sunil Chhetri, Cleiton Silva


Chennaiyin Possible XI: 

Chennaiyin possible XI

Injured - Aman Chetri, Rafael Crivellaro
Doubtful - None
Suspended - None

Key Players - Isma, Manuel Lanzarote

 

