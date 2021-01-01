'Not thinking about my future' - Chennaiyin coach Csaba Laszlo focused on Bengaluru challenge

The 56-year-old is hoping to see Manuel Lanzarote bring back creativity to Chennaiyin's midfield...

Chennaiyin head coach Csaba Laszlo is not worried about his future at the club ahead of their 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) clash against Bengaluru on Friday.

The Marina Machans are currently eighth on the table with 16 points from 15 games and have failed to pick up a win in their last four games (D2, L2).

"I'm here to try and win games. I don't think about my future, I think about the future of the club. We have a very difficult game against Bengaluru and my attention is to try and win the game," said Laszlo.

"If you want to be in the top four, we have to win the remaining games and this is not too much. We have five finals and this is what we are working towards. I hope that we can showcase not just good football but also that we can score goals. We created so many chances but we didn't score. I hope that we have more luck against Bengaluru," he added.

Laszlo hopes that Manuel Lanzarote, the replacement for injured Rafael Crivellaro who is back in Brazil, will boost the attack.

"Lanza was in India for a couple of years. He's a good player and he knows the Indian [Super] League. He's a player who can make a difference and I hope he can help us bring back the creativity in the midfield."

Besides Enes Sipovic's return from suspension, Anirudh Thapa is also in contention for Friday's fixture as the gaffer explained the India international's exclusion in the match against Hyderabad last weekend that Chennaiyin lost 2-0.

"Thapa has had to fight injuries all throughout the season. The injury to Rafa was a very bad one. I think in this case, from the outside you can't do anything but sometimes you must protect the player. We miss Rafa very much.

"With Thapa, I told him not to hurry because after his first injury he came back very quickly and got injured again. But he's mentally and physically fit. Against Hyderabad also, he was not in the team because he was not 100 per cent ready. We helped him come back from injury and he will help the team to get a victory over Bengaluru," Laszlo stated.

The former Uganda national team coach expects an interesting battle against Bengaluru who are just two points above Chennaiyin after the Blues' managed their first win in nine games - a 2-0 win against East Bengal on Tuesday.

"I don't think that I have to introduce a good team like Bengaluru. They are one of the most experienced teams with very good individual players. In the last few games, they have also shown that they can fight for each other. It's the same direction for both Bengaluru and us. In this stage of the competition, if you want to be in the top four, everybody wants victories. I think it will be a very interesting game for the fans," he signed out.