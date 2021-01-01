ISL 2020-21: ATK Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview
ISL
Immediately after East Bengal versus Odisha, ATK Mohun Bagan are set to face NorthEast United at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa in the second of Sunday's double header in the Indian Super League (ISL).
|Game
|ATK Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United
|Date
|Sunday, January 3
|Time
|7:30 PM IST (GMT +5:30)
TV CHANNELS & LIVE STREAM
The Star Sports Network have the exclusive broadcasting rights of the ISL in India.
|India (English) TV channels
|Online streaming
|Star Sports 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 2 SD & HD
|Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV
Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.
|Hindi TV channels
|Bengali TV channels
|Star Sports Hindi 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2
|Star Sports Bangla
|Malayalam TV channels
|Kannada TV channels
|Asianet Plus, Asianet Movies
|Star Sports Kannada
|Tamil TV Channels
|Telegu TV channels
|Star Sports Tamil
|Star Sports Telugu
TEAM NEWS
ATK Mohun Bagan Possible XI:
Injured - Michael Soosairaj
Doubtful - None
Suspended - None
Key Players - Roy Krishna, David Williams
NorthEast United Possible XI:
Injured - Kwesi Appiah
Doubtful - None
Suspended - None
Key Players - Idrissa Sylla, Federico Gallego