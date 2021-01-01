ISL 2020-21: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview

Can the Red Miners do the double over Bagan to make things interesting in the race for the play-offs? The Mariners are on a three-game winning run

ATK Mohun Bagan (33 points) trail leaders Mumbai City by a point when they face Jamshedpur agaisnt whom they suffered one of their three defeats this season. The 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) fixture will be the second of Sunday's double header, after NorthEast United play Odisha.

Game ATK Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur Date Sunday, February 14 Time 7:30 PM IST (GMT +5:30)

TV CHANNELS & LIVE STREAM

The Star Sports Network have the exclusive broadcasting rights of the ISL in India.

India (English) TV channels Online streaming Star Sports 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 2 SD & HD Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV



Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.

Hindi TV channels Bengali TV channels Star Sports Hindi 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2 Star Sports Bangla

Malayalam TV channels Kannada TV channels Asianet Plus, Asianet Movies Star Sports Kannada

Tamil TV Channels Telegu TV channels Star Sports Tamil Star Sports Telugu

TEAM NEWS

ATK Mohun Bagan Possible XI:

Injured - Michael Soosairaj, Edu Garcia

Doubtful - None

Quarantine - None



Key Players - Roy Krishna, Manvir Singh



Jamshedpur Possible XI:

Injured - None

Doubtful - None

Ineligible - Boris Singh



Key Players - David Grande, Alex Lima