ISL 2019-20: Robert Jarni- Every game is different

The Croatian coach accepts that every game is different and difficult to win.

are yet to lose a game in the sixth season of the .

After three rounds, the Highlanders sit third on the table with five points. Head coach Robert Jarni seemed confident ahead of their game against Hyderabad FC away from home on Wednesday.

Jarni’s squad registered a 2-1 win against 10-man Odisha at home before sharing the spoils with .

“We are confident because we are still unbeaten in the league, we already played against big teams. Nevertheless, it will be a tough away fixture,” the Croatian opined. “Last time, against Kerala and Hyderabad, managed to score two goals and win the game, they are full of confidence at the moment.”

NorthEast has a very young squad which lacks experience and Jarni hopes things fall in place sooner than later.

“We try to win every game. It is a very young squad, so they need experience, they will have to play more games so as to gain experience. Hopefully, they will learn quickly, improve performance and then we can go on to win more games.”

“Every game is different, the opponent has to play as well and they have their own different tactics. But we are happy, so far the team is doing good. We have to prepare every game differently.”