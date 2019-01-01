ISL 2019-20: Federico Gallego returns for NorthEast United, replaces Maximiliano Barreiro

The Highlanders missed the Uruguayan since the start of the season and had signed the Argentine forward in his place

Federico Gallego has made a complete recovery and will replace Maximiliano Barreiro at for the remainder of the ongoing (ISL) season.

Although the club brought in Ghanian international Asamoah Gyan at the start of the season, Gallego was yet to recover from the injury he sustained in the gone season which promted the signing of Barreiro who scored once in his seven appearances.

Gallego, who was instrumental in leading NorthEast United to their first ever play-off under the tuteage of head coach Eelco Schattorie, got injured in the second leg semi-final against . He has been out of action for over eight months after having to undergo a surgery.

The Uruguayan had returned to training and played 75 minutes in a friendly match against that ended in a goalless draw during the international break in November and is now available for selection ahead of the match behind closed doors against Bengaluru FC on Wednesday.