Hyderabad FC's Manuel Marquez: Teams with confidence play better

The Spaniard feels it is better to face teams like Bengaluru at the beginning of the season...

Hyderabad FC started their (ISL) campaign with a 1-0 win over Odisha FC and will certainly look to build on the result when they face on Saturday.

Coach Manuel Marquez pointed that it will be difficult to win games by a comfortable margin this season, as has been witnessed so far in the season where the teams are separated at most by a goal.

"We are happy with the first win (against Odisha) but one of the first things when you are a coach, you have to know that you cannot be very happy with one win. Of course, to start with a victory is important and we must improve in all areas," Marquez voiced ahead of his side's second round tie.

"[The first win brought] a lot of confidence and teams with confidence play better. Even if you don't play a good game, victories always give confidence to the team. I think we played a good game and for me, every game is hard. Till now, out of the seven games, there have been five game with one goal difference and two draws - this is a sign that it is very difficult to win the games with a comfortable margin," he observed.

Hyderabad did play Bengaluru during the pre-season and the match ended in a 1-1 draw. Marquez mentioned that friendlies during the pre-season are nothing but another form of conducting a training session.

"For me, a friendly game during pre-season is just another kind of a training session. It will be a totally different game tomorrow. If I remember clearly, we played this game with foreigners only in the second half and they played only three foreigners - Cleiton (Silva), Juanan and (Erik) Paartalu. Of course, if we want to win, we have to give a very good performance.

"Maybe it's better to play against these kinds of (strong) teams in the beginning but they are a dangerous opponent."

Bengaluru FC come into the game on the back of a 2-2 draw with , a game where they led 2-0 before allowing the opposition to pick a point.

"2-0 is a very dangerous score. Yesterday, we saw that ( gave away their two goal lead against ). There is a non-written law that when you are leading 2-0 and the other team scores one goal, it seems that the team that is losing is stronger while the other team is in fear. Maybe when Igor Angulo scored the first goal, Bengaluru had the worst moment in the game but of course, they are both strong teams and things like this can happen," he explained.

Marquez called for his team not to lose the ball in midfield as Bengaluru FC rely on counterattacks as opposed to building up play from the back.

"This is one of the key points - not to lose balls in the (centre) area because they are very good on the counter. I think the part of the game when we lose the ball (against Bengaluru) will be very dangerous," he stated.