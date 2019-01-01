ISL 2019-20: Odisha FC set to rope in defender Lalchhuanmawia

Lalchhuanmawia also known as Chhuantea Fanai will join Odisha FC from FC Pune City...

Lalchhuanmawia Fanai has signed for Odisha FC for the upcoming (ISL) season, Goal understands.

The left-back appeared in seven matches for his former team in the previous edition of ISL and played a total of 474 minutes.

He made his debut for top tier debut with FC in 2012-13 season and spent two seasons with them. He left the Reds for greener pastures and shifted to in 2014-15. In his inaugural season with the Blues, he won the I-League.

After spending a year in the Karnataka-based club he moved to FC. He was used in rotations and ended up playing nine matches in that season.

The Mizo defender has once again decided to jump ship with the hope of getting more minutes under his belt and will be seen in Odisha FC jersey.