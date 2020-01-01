Fighting spirit a positive conclusion in Hyderabad FC's forgettable season

The Nizams fought until the end and could have salvaged a point if not for Gurpreet Singh Sandhu's extraordinary show ...

picked up three crucial points against Hyderabad FC to keep the fight alive in their quest to top the (ISL) table at the end of 18 rounds. The holders had Gurpreet Singh Sandhu to thank for erasing the blemishes in their defence that surfaced frequently, especially in the first half.

The visitors provided Bengaluru with a lot to work with and could easily have taken away a point if not for the custodian’s heroics. Gurpreet made at least four crucial saves, including one from the spot, to ensure he kept his clean-sheet.

Despite knocking two points of Bengaluru in Hyderabad, the Nizams put on a much better show at the Kanteerava Stadium and the enhancement in individual and collective quality was most visible in the first half and the closing moments of the match.

Nikhil Poojary ran riot on the right flank, emerging successfully in all the one-on-one duels against Nishu Kumar. The Blues allowed the winger too much space to drift into and Poojary obliged every time. Bengaluru’s negligence was almost punished when Poojary sent a defence-splitting ball that set Marcelinho in space. Suresh Wangjam brought the Brazilian down inside the box and conceded a penalty, but Gurpreet stood tall to deny Marko Stankovic from the spot.

Poojary believed that his side fared better in the defeat than they did in the 1-1 draw at Hyderabad.

“I think we were a little better compared to how we have been playing this season. The new coach has come and everything is changing. We have good hopes for the next year.

“I think in the last game we struggled a lot. We got the draw, but we struggled. Today we played well and I think we could have done better if we had converted the penalty,” he told Goal after the game.

In the second half, the Nizams slowly lost control of the game before getting themselves back into the game in the last 15 minutes. The fresh legs of Nestor Gordillo and Liston Colaco added some life in Hyderabad’s tired attack.

The latter linked up with Adil Khan to force an incredible save from Gurpreet in injury time. There were more than just signs that Hyderabad were in it till the end and made life difficult for the Bengaluru defence.

This is a fresh and positive shift in routine from when the Nizams who usually submit to the opposition in the second half. An injury-time equaliser against FC last week and the fight against Bengaluru are signs of a positive change in the mentality of the team ahead of the closure of the season.

Despite the plusses, it can’t be ignored that Hyderabad got one of their fundamentals wrong. The Blues are known for their prolificacy in set-pieces and to prevent such a scenario should have been the first task on the agenda for the Hyderabad interim boss Javier Lopez. But Nishu was left unmarked, in acres of space and with no player closing in on him before he unleashed the thunderbolt.

Hyderabad are not the first team to concede a goal through a set-piece to Bengaluru and won’t be the last. But the manner in which they did was a case of pure negligence and to do it in the opening moments put them at a massive disadvantage.

On the other hand, Bengaluru, although not pretty, got the job done. They have had their own set of issues in front of goal this season and that did not change against Hyderabad. Only time will tell if they can afford to be wasteful in front of goal and still go top of the league.