Lucian Goian - No special tactics for Roy Krishna and David Williams

The Romanian defender praised his manager for instilling belief in Chennaiyin FC ....

Lucian Goian could win his first (ISL) title if he leads Chennaiyin to their third when they take on in the final on Saturday.

The Marina Machans were staring at yet another disappointing season until Owen Coyle took the wheel and steered them to the summit clash. The Chennaiyin captain admitted that the Irishman’s appointment changed the mentality of the team.

“When he (Coyle) came, he changed our mentality and attitude in training. In football, the way you train is the way you play. So in training, we were much more connected. He also gave us a lot of confidence, especially to some of the younger players after the kind of start we had to our season. We had some positive results at the beginning that also contributed to our confidence and then you saw the nine games without losing, winning against some very strong opponents in the league.

"It was not easy in the beginning, being 25 new players We didn't know each others' characters. I think we showed that in the second part of the season, that we became a very strong group with a lot of quality and we fully deserve to be here (in the final).

"All the teams dream to be here to win the final and to win it, but you can only do it through hard work and sacrifice. It has been an amazing season for us,” he said.

The Romanian admitted that their dream run will only be remembered if they get past ATK and seal the title on Saturday. He also opened up about what convinced him to join a club in crisis.

He said, “I had trust in the club because they had a good project. I know that what happened last season, Chennaiyin is a club who knows what it needs to be champions. They won the trophy two times and it was a new challenge for me and it seems as if I made a very good choice."

"We have the chance to make history. If we were out of the semi-finals, next year nobody would remember us. Now we have the chance to win the final and 10 years later people will remember that some guys won the third championship at this club. We have this amazing opportunity and we want to take this."

The final will be played behind closed doors due to the Coronavirus outbreak. Football without fans won’t be the same according to Goian but that won’t be stopping him from wanting to be a champion.

“I think everybody agrees that football without fans is not the same. I don't think about this too much and be focused on this game to be the champions of the ISL.

Goian will be up against the lethal duo of Roy Krishna and David Williams. “They are both amazing strikers but we don't have any special tactics to stop them because in my opinion as a defender, this season we have played against some amazing strikers. If you take Goa, they have Coro (Ferran Corominas) and (Hugo) Boumous. So we don't have anything special. We have to play our game and be focused. It's only up to us,” he concluded.