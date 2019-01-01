ISL 2019-20: Indians do the job for Goa as Chennaiyin’s woes continue

A well-settled FC Goa side seemed title favourites right from the first match….

Ahead of their opening (ISL) match, coach Sergio Lobera had stressed on the role of the Indian players in his squad and how important it was to have a good Indian contingent performing throughout the season.

With Ahmed Jahouh suspended for the game and Edu Bedia and Hugo Boumous out with injuries, Lobera fielded eight local players in the starting XI against .

The Indian unit honoured their coach’s faith and delivered a stellar performance as Goa outclassed Chennaiyin FC 3-0 in their season opener.

With Indians filling in five out of the six attacking positions, Goa seemed to be the underdogs against a full-strength Chennaiyin. But in reality, it was the Goans who enjoyed more possession of the ball throughout 90 minutes.

From Manvir Singh to Len Doungel to Brandon Fernandes, who was deployed in an unusual central midfield role, each and every player put on a stellar show.

Another Indian player who has to be highlighted in this FC Goa side is Seriton Fernandes. The right-back was a consistent performer for his side in the last season and he continued his good show.

Seriton was given the responsibility of keeping a close eye on the pacy Lallianzuala Chhangte and the Goan defender executed his job perfectly and kept him silent throughout the game.

All credit to Lobera for grooming the young Indian talents for the past two years and helping them blossom into quality players.

While Goa picked up from where they left last season, Chennaiyin’s disappointment continued. The Marina Machans had made several changes in their squad this time in a bid to turn their fortunes. They had seven new faces in their starting XI against Goa but the end result was the same.

Lucian Goian was brought in from FC this season. The Romanian, who has a vast experience in the ISL, was expected to lead the Chennaiyin backline but he disappointed on his debut.

The new Chennaiyin squad will take time to gel and as the season progress they are expected to become better but they need to start winning matches fast.

If John Gregory’s side does not win their next game which is at home against Mumbai City FC, the British manager will find it hard to uplift the morale of a side which has practically forgotten to win.