ISL 2019-20: Eelco Schattorie - It is a difficult period for Kerala Blasters

The Dutch coach once again stated how lack of proper pre-season is hurting Kerala Blasters…

suffered their second successive defeat in the (ISL) season six as they went down 1-2 against Hyderabad FC on Saturday.

The Yellow Brigade failed to capitalise on a first-half lead as Marko Stankovic and Marcelinho’s second half strikes ensured first win in the history of newbies Hyderabad FC.

Blasters Eelco Schattorie was understandably disappointed after losing the game and once again stressed on how poor pre-season are hampering their cause.

Schattorie said, “There are some things as a coach you cannot talk about. If you have a bad pre-season you will run after it. Even Hyderabad looked the same, they had some injuries. It is all about bringing stability which has not come in the team or I couldn’t create.

“The players gave full effort; there is nothing to say about how hard we have worked. But there are few issues I wish would have been different. Starting on the field today we had two players started with injections. The central defence has been a problem for me. They were not fit and I was walking on a thin line.”

The Dutch coach hailed opposition custodian Kamaljit Singh for pulling off some exceptional saves and also mentioned that losing such matches after all the hard work hampers the morale of a team.

He said, “The goalkeeper of the opponent team saved some amazing balls. It is not the first time that I have seen this in the ISL. Many goalkeepers have done this season.

“The difficult thing is when you lose despite working hard it affects your morale. We are trying to seek solutions. We have to stick together, work very hard and try to get into the break, get some breathing space, regroup and hopefully after the break we come back. It’s a difficult period for us and I am not a very happy person at the moment.”

The former coach opined that the standard of the ISL matches this season has gone down compared to last season.

“I have seen quite a few games in the ISL this time and until now I didn’t see even one game where there was high tempo or counter-attacks or opportunistic chances including this game. Maybe Odisha played some good football. The level of the games that I saw compared to last season was lower. But I want to focus on my own team and there have been some instabilities that at this moment I can solve. The only way to overcome that is to stay positive, work hard and hopefully you have a little bit of luck,” said the Schattorie.

The Blasters boss praised Hyderabad for picking up a win despite several injury concerns. He said, “Hyderabad had several injuries today so congratulations. They also worked very hard. They didn’t create many chances, they had that free-kick and it just went in. We were a bit unlucky just like last week where the goalkeeper saved an unbelievable ball.”