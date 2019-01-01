ISL 2019-20: David Williams strike helps ATK edge past Chennaiyin

Chennaiyin FC's woeful form continue as they went 1-0 in their third match of the ISL against ATK...

edged past Chennaiyin 1-0 and picked up their second win of the 2019-20 (ISL) season on Wednesday at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai.

After a closely-contested first-half, David Williams scored the only goal of the game in two minutes after the restart to sent his team, albeit temporarily, to the top of the table.

Both sides made one change to the line-up as Nerijus Valskis and Pronay Halder replaced Andre Schembri and Jayesh Rana for Chennaiyin and ATK respectively.

The teams wasted no time in stepping up the tempo, with Chennaiyin taking the first initiative though Edwin Vanspaul in the third minute. The former whipped in an inch-perfect cross for Valskis who missed from close-range.

The hosts were left to rue several missed chances in the first half, with Lallianzuala Chhangte at the source of most of them.

ATK created a couple of good chances in the opening minutes, with Javier Hernandez pulling the strings from midfield. But they could not manage to create enough threats to alert opposition custodian Vishal Kaith.

The talking point of the half arrived in the 14th minute when Valskis got away with a clear foul on Roy Krishna inside the area. The Lithuanian striker appeared to have clipped Krishna but the foul went unnoticed and a penalty was denied.

ATK took the lead through David Williams early on in the second half. Prabir Das set Javier Hernandez up with a neat cut-back from the right flank. The Spaniard’s shot was saved by Kaith but the loose ball made it’s way to Williams, who netted it home from close range.

Chennaiyin created several chances in the second half, but the sorry story of poor finishing ensured ATK preserved the lead. The hosts were inches close to restoring parity through a long-range effort from Vanspaul but the ball whizzed past the goalpost.

John Gregory’s men created several problems for the ATK defence and turned up the tempo in the last 10 minutes but the visitors did just enough to bag all three points.

The pressure is now piling on the Englishman, with his team failing to score a single goal for the third time in three games this season.