ISL 2019-20: Pragmatic approach helps newcomers Antonio Iriondo and Robert Jarni get off to a steady start

The new managers have managed to find the right balance and stability in the squad to ensure a smooth start to their ISL journey...

and have had modest success in the brief history of the (ISL). While NorthEast made it to their first-ever playoffs in the previous edition, Jamshedpur have fallen short off making the cut in their previous two attempts.

But things have been shaping up differently for both teams under the tutelage of their new coaches in Robert Jarni and Antonio Iriondo. Before the ISL slipped into the international break, the Highlanders and the Red Miners find themselves in the third and fourth spot respectively.

The key to their success lies in their pragmatism as they have chosen to build squads that will adapt as per the situation or the opponent they would come across.

NorthEast's performance against Goa showed that the manager has been able to instill a belief in the squad that they can match the big boys of the league, if not in skill then by effort and determination. After falling back around the half-hour mark, Jarni's troops raided Goa's defence with aggression and purpose.

They were probing through the middle but a certain Ahmed Jahouh stood tall in midfield to dent their efforts. But once they started using the flanks more effectively through Redeem Tlang and Nikhil Kadam, they were knocking on Goa's goal more frequently. Their endeavours finally reaped dividends in the second half when Asamoah Gyan and Tlang found the net.

Whereas, Jamshedpur seemed to have all the answers to the threats posed by every team they faced until they had a forgetful second half against . They went unbeaten in their first three games and also managed to win two games on the trot for the first time since their inception in 2017. In spite of being a man down for almost 55 minutes against Odisha FC, they managed to sneak a win courtesy of a late goal from Atletico de Madrid B loanee Sergio Castel. Their indomitable spirit was once again on display when they hosted at the furnace.

The reigning champions bombarded their fort with every morsel of attacking resource but veteran keeper Subrata Paul turned himself into a brick wall under the sticks. The former international made eight saves to frustrate Carles Cuadrat's men and ensured that his team left the pitch with at least a point. In both the matches, Iriondo’s players showed the requisite maturity and respond to the circumstances in the best possible manner rather than sticking to a set plan. Against Bengaluru, they sat deep and attacked on the counter whereas when they faced Odisha, they looked to dominate possession even when they were a man down.

But like most newly built squads, the two teams also have a few chinks in the armour. NorthEast should have bagged all the three points against but a lapse in concentration allowed Lobera's men to register a thrilling comeback in the final 10 seconds of the match. Their midfield also seemed to struggle against the Gaurs and Martin Chaves must up his ante after the break to provide more support in the attacking third.

Iriondo will be troubled with the fact that his team stumbled in their very first away game. Tactically he might not want to change much as it was Roy Krishna's individual brilliance that punished his team and if Farukh Chowdhury had not been denied by the woodwork in the eighth minute then things could have unfolded differently on Saturday evening.

Moreover, injuries to Piti and Gyan will be a cause of major concern for their respective teams. If the two players fail to recover within the international break then the managers must chalk out an alternative blueprint to maintain potency in attack. If these small shortcomings are mended, Jarni and Iriondo will give enough reasons for the two sets of fans to cheer at the end of the season.

However, what must be commended is how the two new coaches have adapted to the ISL and got their tactics spot on.