ISL 2018-19: Sergio Lobera - Need to win the league to prove that we are the best

The FC Goa manager praised his players for their incredible performance this season...

FC Goa ended the league phase of their Indian Super League campaign with a 1-0 win over Chennaiyin FC. Young defender Saviour Gama made his debut for the home team and the gaffer used him as an example while speaking about developing young players for the future.

“We had four players who were booked and we didn't want to take a risk of losing them in the semi-finals. I'm very happy for Saviour Gama. He knew how to take his chance. This proves how FC Goa works – from scratch, from the basement. This shows that we are not just working on the present, but also on the future,” he stated.

Level on points at 34 each, the head-to-head tie-breaker placed Bengaluru FC above Goa in the league table. Despite not being able to top the group, Lobera is happy with how his team performed this season.

“If you look at both (Bengaluru’s and Goa’s) the squads, we haven’t made a lot of changes and last season they were ten points ahead of us. I'm very happy because we are the best team at home, we have the best goal difference and we have the most clean sheets. I have to congratulate my players because they worked hard to achieve the goals.

“All this will be much better if we win, bring the trophy to Goa,” the Spaniard said.

When asked about the prospect of facing Bengaluru in the finals and exacting revenge, the Spaniard decided to take one game at a time and focus on the play-offs first.

He said – “We want to stay focused on the semi-finals. I don't want to think about the final (yet). We are approaching the semi-finals with a lot of excitement.”

The Spanish coach also had words of appreciation and motivation for the Goa faithful and urged them to fill the stands for the play-off game.

“The support has been amazing this season and I want to ask the fans just one thing - In the second leg, I want the stadium to be packed. I know that it’s on a weekday but it would be nice if the supporters are here.

“It's good that we are considered the best team of the league. So far there have been two coaches who entered our dressing room to say that we are the best and to prove that we have to win the semi-finals and then win the final. As of now, we have achieved one target, which was to qualify for the semi-finals,” Lobera suggested.