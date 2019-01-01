ISL 2018-19: Pune City’s Phil Brown felt it was a fair result for both teams

The FC Pune City boss wants talismanic defender Matt Mills in his side as soon as possible…

FC Pune City’s chances of making it to the play-offs got dimmed as they managed a 2-2 draw against ATK in an Indian Super League (ISL) clash on Sunday in Pune.

It was an exciting tie which witnessed four goals and some quality end to end football from both sides. The home team coach Phil Brown was happy with the attitude his team showed against ATK.

He said, “The attitude of the team in the last two games is a positive thing. I need a clean sheet mentality but I don’t have enough time to work on the team and get the clean sheet mentality. A lot of people think that as a manager when someone says clean sheet mentality he means putting 10-men behind but that is not what I mean. It means to be organised and ready and when you are keeping the possession and go 1-0 or 2-0 up it becomes easier to defend.”

The English manager was all praise for youngster Ashique Kuruniyan. He said, “Ashique is committed to his game. He played really well. I don’t think we played well enough in the final third. We had players like Iain Hume, Robin Singh, Marcelinho, Ashqiue on the left and Diego Carlos on the right so I expected more quality. But looking at the game 2-2 was a fair result.”

Elaborating further on Ashique’s role in today’s match, Brown said, “Our focus is from the attack’s point of view and that is where a game is won or lost. Ashique pushes from the left-hand side. If he keeps a hundred per cent possession then Manuel Lanzarote who is their match winner is got a problem. Lanzarote won the battle in the first half. In the second half, we changed to back four and Ashique played full-back I thought he got better.”

The former Swindon Town FC coach mentioned that he is eager to work with Pune’s star defender Matt Mills. He said, “Matt Mills brings in a steel mentality at the middle of the park. He is an organiser. I have been looking to forward to work with Matt, he is my kind of a player, he knows my system. We obviously have Martin Diaz who is a very good player. We also have good Indian centre-backs.”