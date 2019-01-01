ISL 2018-19: Goa trump Mumbai City to strengthen their top-four bid

Ferran Corminas took his goals tally to 11 for the 2018-19 season...

An Edu Bedia strike in the 29th minute and a 71st minute Ferran Corominas spot-kick helped Goa beat Mumbai City on Friday at the Mumbai Football Arena.

With an eye on extending his team's unbeaten run to ten matches, Jorge Costa made only one change to the starting XI that had beaten Bengaluru last weekend, with Matias Mirabaje replacing injured striker Moudou Sougou. Sergio Lobera, on the other hand, relegated Hugo Boumous to the bench as Ahmed Jahouh returned to first-team action.

The away side had the first clear cut chance of the match as early as the second minute when a brilliant dummy by Brandon sent the ball to Mandar on the left edge of the box, but his shot was tipped over the bar by Amrinder. Coro also pulled the trigger from outside the box on the 10th minute, but it was straight at the goalkeeper.

For the next quarter-hour, both the teams tried to build the attacks from the back, but the game was hampered by rash challenges at both ends of the pitch, with Seriton, Milan and Goian all going into the referee's book.

The deadlock was finally broken on the 27th minute, with Brandon leading the charge down the left flank. The Goan lad passed it to Coro inside the box, whose toe-poke was saved by Amrinder, but the rebound fell to Edu Bedia on the goalmouth, who tapped it into the net.

Mumbai, on the other hand, were lacklustre on the attacking front, with Bastos and Arnold failing to combine with their new partner Mirabaje.

Goa dominated the half but had only one goal to show for, as the hosts failed to register a single shot on target.

Only a couple of minutes after the game resumed, Goa had a golden opportunity to double their lead with Mandar embarking on a solo run after being played on by Coro but the winger failed to keep his right-footed curler on target. At the other end, Mirabaje had a free-kick saved by Nawaz.

The game sprung to life on the hour mark and Costa's side had two of their best chances of the match in quick succession as Nawaz was forced into a save from six yards by Machado while Mourtada was at hand to clear the rebound ahead of a lurking Milan Singh. Only a minute later, Goian pulled off a great header off a Machado freekick but to the dismay of the home fans, it came out after rattling the bar.

A tentative flick-on by Jahouh proved out to be disastrous as Mirabaje made his way into the Goan territory, with Carlos Pena intervening with a brilliant clearance to thwart the danger.

Substitute Hugo Boumous made an instant impact as he exploited the gaps in the Mumbai defence to run into the box and pass it to Coro in front of the target. Subhasis Bose brought down the Spaniard, who then stepped up to convert the penalty-kick and become the highest scorer in ISL history.

With this win, Goa took a further step to ensure a semi-final berth by moving up to the third place while Mumbai were handed a reality check even though they clung on to the second spot.