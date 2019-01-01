ISL 2018-19: Kerala Blasters fail to break down stubborn 10-man NorthEast United

NorthEast United will face Bengaluru FC in the playoffs after a 0-0 draw against Kerala...

Kerala Blasters' 2018-19 Indian Super League (ISL) campaign came to an inglorious end with the hosts unable to unlock the defences of a 10-man NorthEast United at Kochi on Friday.



NorthEast defender Gurwinder Singh was given his marching orders as early as the 23rd minute but Nelo Vingada's men were unable to make their numerical superiority count with a goal-less stalemate ensuing.



Keziron Kizito returned to a holding role as Ruatthara was dropped for Pritam Singh in the fullback role.



Bartholomew Ogbeche and Reagan Singh were rested as Shouvik Ghosh, Janeiler Rivas and Girik Khosla made their full debuts for NorthEast United in the absence of the suspended duo of Mato Grgic and Jose Leudo.



Courage Pekuson turned creator after a scrappy start. In the eleventh minute, his searing cross was intercepted by Gurwinder Singh. Within a matter of seconds, he followed it up with a powerful volleyed shot from the edge of the box that went inches off the far post.



The visitors were reduced to ten men in the 23rd minute under controversial circumstances. Gurwinder, on his old stomping ground, was sent off for a faint tackle on Matej Poplatnik outside the box.



However, Poplatnik's attempt from the resultant freekick went off target and the Slovenian striker was unable to make amends in the 34th minute when Pekuson's shot ricocheted off the nearpost before Keegan Pereira cleared it off.



Late into the first half, Kizito showed some neat skills to release Seiminlen Doungel in the box but the winger would shoot wide past an onrushing Pawan Kumar.



More to follow...











