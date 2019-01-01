ISL 2018-19: John Gregory - Bengaluru tend to bring the best out of us

The former Aston Villa manager believes CK Vineeth had been overlooked at Kerala Blasters...

John Gregory had a huge sigh of relief and the widest smile in Chennai as his side delivered a knockout punch to league leaders Bengaluru, defeating them 2-1 at home on Saturday.

After six defeats in seven games, bottom-placed Chennaiyin managed to repeat their heroics of the 2017-18 Indian Super League (ISL) final, getting the better of their south Indian rivals.

"It's always been there. We have played matches where we were better than today and then we lost. It completely takes away the momentum sometimes. When you score that first goal and that second goal, suddenly the adrenaline is flowing and everybody is working that much harder than if we were chasing," head coach John Gregory poured out his thoughts after his sides first home win this season.

He continued, "Winning is a habit. We had that last year. When we don't lose, you get this sort of strong mentality. This year, it has been the reverse and you see heads drop when we go 1-0 down. The body languages show we were going to lose then. But we've never given up."

Talking about getting one over their rivals, Gregory commented, "Bengaluru tend to bring the best out of us. We've always done well against them. With ten men, we played exceptionally well last time. They bring out the best in us. It's a big day for the fans. For me, it doesn't make up for the disappointments we have all had this season. It is enjoyable to win today. I suppose I shall wake up in the morning and feel we should have beaten everybody else as well, not just Bengaluru."





Benglauru themselves have now dropped points in consecutive games and the former QPR manager was proud of the effort his charges had put in. "We saw the other night, Bengaluru were losing at half time and they just keep passing the ball and create opportunities. To be fair, today Karanjit (Singh) had very less saves to make. We knew they would come back into the team. Bengaluru always keep going right till the final whistle.

"For my boys to have stood up during that period and not allowed anything to be unchallenged in our penalty box and make sure we did not give away the second goal, it was a big turnaround for us. That in itself was a novel situation for us. There was a lot of character in our team.

"The dressing room was very quiet before the game. I sensed some nerves in the players but they got a lot more belief in themselves after those goals. Gregory Nelson worked very hard and got a fantastic goal. You need that kind of resolute performances. It has not been happening often enough for us.

It was Jeje Lalpekhlua who broke a 330-day dry spell in the ISL to score the opener, duly fed off by on-loan striker CK Vineeth. Dutchman Gregory Nelson doubled the Super Machan's lead before half time. Gregory took time to shower praises on the efforts of the players that handed him the win.





"CK Vineeth played exceptionally well in a slightly different role. He worked very hard and he has been overlooked a bit in Kerala last 6 months. Jeje came into the side and scored a great goal. The second goal was quite fantastic. I should get an award for getting Nelson to head the goal. When you get into the box, you have greater chances of scoring.

"To sign him (Vineeth) now for the next year, it is not something we are talking about. It is all about getting him through this season. He is playing for his own future.

"We lost Zotea (Zohmingliana Ralte) and it was a big shock to us. (Chris) Herd just stepped in and played like he did so all his life. He was very good. It took me back to last season a bit, to be frank. It was very reminiscent of that. Collectively, as a team, they worked exceptionally hard.

"Eli Sabia is an uncomplicated defender. Though I would like for him to be a bit louder and dominating as a defender. He is smart and reads situations very well," he concluded.