Isaac Success: Udinese sign Watford forward on permanent deal

The 25-year-old Super Eagle has swapped clubs by joining the Serie A outfit from the Hornets on a three-year contract

Nigeria forward Isaac Success has swapped clubs by signing for Italian side Udinese from Premier League outfit Watford.

The Serie A club confirmed the arrival of the 25-year-old forward, their fifth of the current transfer window, on a three-year contract on Thursday.

“Udinese now boasts an attack replete with talent, strength, and technical quality,” the club said in a statement on their official website.

“Isaac Success, Udinese’s fifth signing of this transfer window, has come in from Watford in a further boost to the club’s attacking options.

“Success joins on a permanent deal from the Hornets, penning a contract which runs until June 30, 2024.

“The Nigerian is a versatile and powerful attacker who is blessed with great explosiveness. Capable of playing anywhere across the forward line, either as a focal point or just behind the frontman, Success will be an important addition to Udinese’s squad.

“Success was born in Benin City, Nigeria on January 7, 1996. It wasn’t long before he was making waves in his homeland, starring in all age categories of the Nigerian national team.

"It was indeed with Nigeria that Success announced himself to the world, scoring seven goals in five games in the 2013 African U17 Championship and helped his team reach the final, which they lost on penalties to the Ivory Coast. He further showcased his potential in the U17 World Cup later that year which was won by the Super Eagles, notching two goals in as many appearances.

“Granada brought him to Europe in January 2014 where he hit the ground running, with three goals in his first five matches for the club’s B team.

“He continued his progress the following season, netting six times in 15 games for Granada B, before making the step up to the first team. He featured 22 times in La Liga and the Copa del Rey, scoring once and claiming two assists in the 2014/15 season.

“Success’s upward trajectory continued into the following season, in which he made 33 appearances in all competitions for the Spanish side, registering six goals and providing five assists, earning him a move to Watford in England.

“In the 2016-17 season, his first for the Hornets, Success struck one goal in 19 Premier League appearances. The following campaign saw the Nigerian head out on loan in January, joining La Liga side Malaga where he played on nine occasions.

“After his loan deal ended Success returned to Watford in the summer of 2018 and enjoyed a respectable return to English football, starring in 35 games and scoring four goals in all competitions.”

Watford have also confirmed the exit of Success to Udinese by stating on their official website: “Isaac [Success] has agreed on a permanent move to Udinese in Serie A.

“The Nigerian forward joined Watford from Granada in 2016 and later spent time on loan at Málaga in 2018. He made 72 Hornets appearances, netting six goals.

“Everyone at Watford wishes Isaac well for the future.”