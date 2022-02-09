Irish club Shelbourne FC puts fans' names on new away kit as thanks for support during pandemic
In an effort to give thanks to the support of their fans through the ongoing Covid pandemic, Irish club Shelbourne FC have honoured their supporters by putting their names on the club's new away kit.
Shelbourne FC unveiled the new kit on Tuesday, with the shirt featuring the names of all of the club's season ticket holders.
Despite being unable to attend matches for much of the 2021 season, Shels' season ticket sales didn't dip as the club went on to win both the SSE Airtricity League First Division and FAI Women’s National League.
What was said?
“We would like to extend our extreme gratitude to all Shels fans for their support over the past two years – especially considering the effect of the Covid-19 pandemic on match attendance and families finances in some cases," said club CEO David O'Connor.
"2021 was a significant year for Shels as we won promotion back to the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division and our Women’s National League team became Champions of Ireland.
"We hope the fans will feel proud knowing it was them who helped us along the way and their names who we’ll be wearing across the country this year which is set to be a thrilling year across both men’s and women’s divisions.”
What does the kit look like?
The kit is primarily white with blue sleeves, featuring the names of each of the club's season ticket holders.
Many season ticket holders also chose to add the names of fans that have died, while the club has also included the names of all of the volunteers that helped keep the club alive throughout the pandemic.
Shels are not the first club to make this gesture towards fans as Cheltenham Town and Lincoln City also honoured supporters' with their kits in 2021.