WHAT HAPPENED? Video footage has revealed that the Irish forward chose to ignore Foord's extended hand during the pre-match ritual ahead of the World Cup opener between Australia and Ireland. It is reported that Littlejohn even attempted to approach Foord after the 1-0 defeat, only to be held back by her team-mates.

THE GOSSIP: It is being speculated that the animosity may have sprung from Littejohn's breakup with Irish captain Katie McCabe following a seven-year relationship. McCabe is good friends with Foord and the two Arsenal stars holidayed together with friends in Ibiza with friends.

"Clearly there is still some tension surrounding from Littlejohn's side of things which looks like it spilled over a bit on Thursday night,' a source close to the team told the Daily Mail.

"Caitlin and Katie are great friends. They play together for Arsenal. They spend a lot of time together. But there's nothing more to it than that," the source added.

WHAT NEXT? Both Littlejohn and Foord will look to put the incident behind them and focus on the job at hand. The former will be back in action with Ireland on Canada on Wednesday, while Foord will take to the pitch a day later against Nigeria with the Matildas.