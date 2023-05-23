Ipswich fans left raging by Wrexham duo Ollie Palmer & Ben Foster after strange attack on Ed Sheeran

Ipswich fans have been left raging at Wrexham duo Ollie Palmer and Ben Foster following their strange attack on Ed Sheeran’s impact at Ipswich.

Hollywood stars calling the shots in North Wales

Dragons promoted back to the Football League

Superstar musician shirt sponsor at Portman Road

WHAT HAPPENED? The Dragons have benefited considerably from the presence of Hollywood co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, with the pair helping to raise the profile of the club while funding a promotion push back into the Football League. Palmer has suggested that Wrexham have benefited more from their superstar owners than Ipswich have across the two seasons in which music icon Sheeran has been providing the title sponsor on the front of their shirts.

WHAT THEY SAID: Palmer has told Foster’s ‘Fozcast’ podcast: “There’s names as big as them that own football clubs, lower league. Ed Sheeran, Ipswich. I don’t know what his share of it is, [he’s] part-owner. Has he done what these two guys have done? How long has Ed Sheeran been there? Six years? Seven years? And he’s as big as Ryan and Rob, right? Ed Sheeran is huge. I’m putting Ed Sheeran up there. I’ll ask you: has Ed Sheeran done as much for Ipswich as Rob and Ryan have done? It’s not easy what they’re doing. They make it look easy. And I’m sure Ed Sheeran’s a great guy, I’m just trying to leverage what Rob and Ryan have done – it’s not just the status, [it’s] the hard work they’ve put in.”

Foster said that he cannot put Sheeran in the same “bracket” as Reynolds and McElhenney, claiming that his involvement at Portman Road is “nowhere near” what the Deadpool and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia actors have achieved at the Racecourse Ground.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Unsurprisingly, Ipswich supporters have not taken kindly to finding their club the subject of misguided comments that fail to take into account the fact that Sheeran is merely a sponsor of the club – with Gamechanger 20 Ltd filling the role of owners – and that they have just secured a promotion of their own back to the Championship. Fans have said on social media: “Embarrassing stuff from @BenFoster and Ollie Palmer. Don't let the facts gets in the way of a good story. Clueless.” Another posted: “Is it that hard to google who owns Ipswich? By their calculations TikTok owns Wrexham.” Palmer and Foster have also been accused of “chatting absolute waffle”.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? There is no denying that Reynolds and McElhenney have made a stunning impact at Wrexham, on the field and in the wider community, but their respective roles in North Wales are markedly different to that enjoyed by Sheeran in Suffolk.