Inzagi: The partnership was a stroke of luck... and Al-Hilal are struggling!

Simone Inzaghi, the Italian manager of Al-Hilal, made some striking comments following his side’s 2–2 draw with Al-Taawoun in their match as part of Round 27 of the Roshen Professional League, revealing the behind-the-scenes story and the reasons behind the result, which sparked widespread controversy among fans.

With this draw, Al-Hilal moved level on 65 points with third-placed Al-Ahli, trailing leaders Al-Nassr by five points with seven rounds remaining.

Inzagi said in comments at the post-match press conference: “Al-Taawoun deserved to lose, because Al-Hilal were the better side; we created plenty of chances that we didn’t make the most of.”

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He added: “We realise we have dropped some points due to mistakes we are working to rectify, and we must put in more effort to remain in contention.”

On the reason for the draws and Al-Hilal’s ongoing struggles, Inzaghi said: “We tried to start the season strongly, but there were some interruptions that disrupted our rhythm. We also lost the services of a number of players in recent matches due to injuries, which led to a dip in results.”

He concluded: “We are suffering from a significant shortage in our ranks, and the Al-Taawoun match was an emergency situation with nine players absent, but the players who took part in the match gave their all.”