Inzaghi appointed as Conte's successor at Inter as Serie A champions fill coaching void
Simone Inzaghi has been appointed as Inter's new manager on a two-year contract.
The Serie A champions found themselves in the market for a new coach after seeing Antonio Conte walk away on the back of a memorable title triumph.
Various candidates to fill that void were mooted, but Inzaghi - who has spent the last four years with Lazio - is the man to step into the dugout at San Siro.
What has been said?
Inter have said in a statement on the club's official website: "FC Internazionale Milano would like to welcome Simone Inzaghi to the club, as our new first team coach: the Italian manager has signed a two-year deal with the Nerazzurri."