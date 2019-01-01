Inter's Asamoah missing as Ghana open camp for Afcon qualifier against Kenya

Goal brings the latest updates from the Accra Sports Stadium where the Black Stars began training on Tuesday

's preparations for Saturday's qualifier against has hit top gear as the team opened training on Tuesday.

All but three invited players turned up for the first session at the Accra Sports Stadium, leaving the number of attendees at 21.

midfielder Thomas Teye Partey, attacker Andre Ayew, debutants Joseph Aidoo and Ernest Asante and the recalled quartet of Jeffrey Schlupp, Alfred Duncan, Alhassan Wakaso and Kwesi Appiah were among the faces at Tuesday's practice.

Milan man Kwadwo Asamoah, however, was one of three absentees.

Goal understands the 30-year-old, who was in club action as the Nerazzurri beat city rivals Milan in the Italian on Sunday night, was expected to join camp on Tuesday night. Therefore, it is anticipated that he will train with the team for the first time on Wednesday.

Italian-born Trabzonspor striker Caleb Ekuban, who has earned his debut call-up after declaring for Ghana, was also expected to arrive at the Black Stars camp on Tuesday night.

Also, -based Daniel Opare, a late call-up as replacement for Reading's Andy Yiadom who has withdrawn from the March internationals due to injury, was not part of Tuesday's session.

Saturday's match is set to bring an end to the qualification series, which has already seen Ghana and Kenya seal their places at the final tournament in from Group F.

The game, as things stand, will only determine who tops the group.

Presently, the Harambee Stars lead the Black Stars by a point.