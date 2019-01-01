International Champions Cup 2019: Schedule, teams & full fixture list for pre-season tournament

Goal brings you everything you need to know about this summer's tournament that features some of the biggest names in European football

The seventh edition of the International Champions Cup kicked off in July, following on from last year's success where several of Europe's top sides battled against each other across the United States, Singapore, and .

Typically held overseas with the majority of the fixtures taking place in North America, the annual pre-season tournament involves a slew of major European sides tapping into their massive fanbases around the world.

Goal brings you all you need to know about the 2019 International Champions Cup.

What is the International Champions Cup?

The International Champions Cup (ICC) is a pre-season tournament that has been held every summer since 2013, with the competition itself a series of friendly games played between European heavyweights.

This year's edition is set to take place between July 16 and August 11 .

For the past three years, the ICC has been split into three different regions: the United States, and in 2016 and the United States, and Singapore in 2017 and 2018.

Last year, Europe and Singapore hosted 10 games in total, while the USA section has 17 games on the schedule - for a total of 27 games.

Which teams are in the International Champions Cup?

United States Asia 🇮🇹 🇮🇹 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 🇮🇹 🇪🇸 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 🇩🇪 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 🇵🇹 Chivas 🇲🇽 🇪🇸 🇮🇹*

Twelve European clubs will take place in the 2019 edition of the ICC, which is significantly smaller than the 2018 edition where 18 teams faced off.

Some of Europe's biggest sides in Real Madrid, Bayern, Arsenal, Fiorentina, Juventus and Inter are set to take part this summer across a slew of countries around the world. Three Premier League teams are taking part, followed by five from , one from , two teams from , Bayern as the sole representative as well as Chivas, the only non-European side to participate.

Last year's competitors Man City, , and will not be competing.

This year marks the first time since 2017 where games will be held in China, with Juventus, Inter, Tottenham and Man Utd making the trip to the far east for two friendly games.

*Fiorentina replaced due to the club having to participate in qualifiers.

International Champions Cup 2019 fixtures, schedule & results

The 2019 edition of the ICC kicked off on July 16 with a game between Fiorentina and Chivas at the SeatGeek Stadium in Illinois, a few weeks after the conclusion of Copa America and a couple of days before the end of the Africa Cup of Nations.

Bayern Munich face off against Real Madrid on July 20 in Texas, while Los Blancos and Atletico take part in a Madrid derby Stateside on July 26.

While the majority of this year's ICC will be held in the United States, several other fixtures will be taking place in Singapore, China, and . Italian rivals Inter and Juventus meet in Singapore on July 21, with Premier League giants Tottenham and Man Utd clashing in China on July 25 for one of the tournament's showpiece fixtures.

The final ICC game will be held in Sweden on August 10 between European powerhouses Atletico Madrid and Juventus.

You can view the full schedule of ICC fixtures in the different regions below.

United States:

Date Match Time (UK / US ET)* Venue Jul 16 Fiorentina 2-1 Chivas 2am / 9pm SeatGeek Stadium, Bridgeview, Illinois Jul 17 Arsenal 2-1 Bayern Munich 4am / 11pm Dignity Health Sports Park, Carson, California Jul 20 Arsenal vs Fiorentina 11pm / 6pm Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina Jul 20 Benfica vs Chivas 9pm / 4pm Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, California Jul 20 Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid 1am / 8pm NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas Jul 23 Bayern Munich vs Milan 2am / 9pm Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Kansas Jul 23 Chivas vs Atletico Madrid 2am / 9pm Globe Life Park in Arlington Jul 24 Real Madrid vs Arsenal 12am / 7pm FedExField, Maryland Jul 24 Fiorentina vs Benfica 1am / 8pm Red Bull Arena, Harrison, New Jersey Jul 26 Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid 12:30am / 7:30pm MetLife Stadium, New Jersey Jul 28 Milan vs Benfica 8pm / 3pm Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts

Europe:

Date Match Time (UK / US ET)* Venue Aug 3 Man Utd vs Milan 5:30pm / 12:30pm Principality Stadium, Cardiff Aug 4 Tottenham vs Inter 3pm / 10am Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London Aug 10 Atletico Madrid vs Juventus 5pm / 12pm Friends Arena, Stockholm

Singapore:

Date Match Time (UK / US ET)* Venue Jul 20 Man Utd vs Inter 12:30am / 7:30pm Singapore National Stadium, Singapore Jul 21 Juventus vs Tottenham 12:30am / 7:30pm Singapore National Stadium, Singapore Jul 24 Juventus vs Inter 12:30am / 7:30pm Nanjing Olympic Sports Centre, Nanjing Jul 25 Tottenham vs Man Utd 12:30am / 7:30pm Hongkou Football Stadium, Shanghai, China

*Games listed after midnight UK time are played the following day.

Who won the International Champions Cup last year?

Tottenham were crowned winners of the 2018 ICC, winning on goal difference over Borussia Dortmund and Inter as all three teams finished their games with seven points.

The Premier League club bested both Roma and Milan, picking up a further point in their penalty shoot-out defeat to .