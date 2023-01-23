Inter willing to let Skriniar go to PSG in €20 million deal before January window closes

Serie A giants Inter would be willing to let star centre-back Milan Skriniar leave this January, after he declined a contract extension.

Player declined contract extension

PSG preferred destination

Manager wants Skriniar to stay

WHAT HAPPENED? Skriniar declined a lucrative contract last week, amid interest from PSG. Although he hasn't publicly commented on his future, it appears that a move to the Ligue 1 leaders is his priority. According to Gazzetta dello Sport, that switch could come early, with Inter open to selling the centre-back for €20 million(£17.5m/$22m) this January.

While the club do not want to lose one of their most important players, it might be prudent to cash in rather than lose Skriniar on a free transfer, especially given the centre-back has indicated that he wants out.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Losing Skriniar would be a big blow for Inter, with the Slovakian functioning as a key piece in Simone Inzaghi's side. And with the rest of Inzaghi's back three reaching their 30s, the defensive unit as a whole would need refreshing this summer. Inter already managed to keep Skriniar once, with the centre-back reportedly coming close to joining PSG last year, but now risk losing him midway through the season.

WHAT THEY SAID?: Inzaghi expressed his gratitude that Inter took Skriniar off the market after the Paris club made a substantial bid for him last summer: “It’s pleasing. It’s not easy for coaches to organise games when the transfer market is still open, we need to keep everyone concentrated on the objective," Inzaghi said.

WHAT NEXT FOR SKRINIAR? The centre-back will be among the XI as Inter take on Empoli in Serie A tonight. It could be his last game in an Inter shirt.