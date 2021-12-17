Inter release Eriksen following serious health scare for Danish playmaker at Euro 2020

Serie A champions Inter have agreed to terminate the contract of Christian Eriksen, with the Danish midfielder unable to play competitive football in Italy following a serious health scare at Euro 2020.

The 29-year-old suffered cardiac arrest when representing his country at last summer’s European Championship finals.

He was subsequently fitted with a defibrillator and prevented from competing again in Serie A despite being tied to a deal at San Siro through to 2024.

What has been said?

A statement on the club’s official website reads: “Inter can confirm an agreement has been reached to terminate Christian Eriksen's contract by mutual consent. The club and the entire Nerazzurri family wish Christian all the very best for his future.

“Although Inter and Christian are now parting ways, the bond shall never be broken. The good times, the goals, the victories, those Scudetto celebrations with fans outside San Siro – all this will remain forever in Nerazzurri history.”

The bigger picture

While Eriksen is unable to turn out in the Italian top-flight, he is free to continue his playing career elsewhere.

He has been using the training facilities at Odense in his homeland with the intention being to stay in shape ahead of the winter transfer window.

Eriksen, who has 109 international caps, can now start to sound out new employers with various clubs reported to have interest.

There has been talk of Eriksen returning to Eredivisie giants Ajax, where he played in their famous academy.

Ajax also have experience dealing with players who have suffered heart problems in the past, with former Manchester United defender Daley Blind on their books.

Eriksen will be eager to find a new home six months on from his life-threatening incident, having won titles in the Netherlands and Italy while also making over 300 appearances for Premier League heavyweights Tottenham.

