Inter Milan's Kwadwo Asamoah recovering from knee injury

The Ghanaian wing-back is making progress after receiving treatment in Spain

Kwadwo Asamoah is working his way to recovery from injury, with the ongoing international break offering the ideal window to do so.

The international has been nursing a knee problem which has forced him to miss the Nerazzurri's last three competitive matches. According to Corriere dello Sport, he has been to for treatment with a specialist and is progressing very well.

Article continues below

Asamoah alongside his teammates Danilo D’Ambrosio, Roberto Gagliardini and Stefano Sensi could, therefore, be back in time for 's next league clash away to on November 23.

Antonio Conte’s side occupies second spot on the log, one point behind .

Asamoah’s injury meant he could not be called up to the Ghana national team who face as well as Sao Tome and Principe in the 2021 qualifiers.