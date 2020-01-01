Inter Milan wing-back Hakimi dedicates Serie A brace to late Morocco defender Abarhoun

The 22-year-old defender found the back of the net twice as Antonio Conte's side cruised to a comfortable win at the San Siro

Milan wing-back Achraf Hakimi has dedicated his two goals in his team's 3-1 win over to defender Mohamed Abarhoun, who died on Wednesday.

Abarhoun passed away in an Istanbul hospital during the week after a long battle with stomach cancer which forced him into retirement earlier this year.

The 31-year-old last played for Rizespor until February when he was diagnosed with cancer while in a Turkish Super Lig game.

More teams

Tributes came in from across the world for the Morocco international, who played for the North African nation at the 2012 Olympic Games in London and the 2014 African Nations Championship in .

After finding the back of the net in each half of the Nerazzurri's comfortable home victory over Bologna on Saturday, Hakimi paid his respects to the Tetouan-born defender by displaying a shirt which had ‘Abarhoun’ written on it.

The 22-year-old later took to social media to dedicate his first-ever brace in to his compatriot.

“Happy for the win and for the two goals. It's for you Mohamed Abarhoun,” Hakimi tweeted.

Article continues below

Happy for the win and for the two goals. It's for you Mohamed Abarhoun 🕊️ ⚫️🔵. // Feliz por la victoria y por los dos goles . Va por ti Mohamed Abarhoun 🕊️ ⚫️🔵. pic.twitter.com/IWDx0VS1Ra — achrafhakimi (@AchrafHakimi) December 5, 2020

Since he joined Inter on a five-year deal from in the summer, Hakimi has made 14 appearances across all competitions with a contribution of three goals and four assists so far.

Next up for Hakimi and Conte's men is a must-win Uefa match against on Wednesday to boost their chances of advancing to the knockout stage.

The Italian giants sit at the bottom of Group B with five points after five games – three points behind leaders , two points behind Shakhtar Donetsk and Real Madrid, who sit in the second and third spots, respectively.