Inter Milan have caught Barcelona off guard by freezing the Bastoni deal

Inter Milan defender Alessandro Bastoni is set to join Barcelona in the next summer transfer window.

The player dreams of a move to Barça, and Inter Milan have no objection to his departure, provided his financial demands are met.

According to Mundo Deportivo, citing La Gazzetta dello Sport, the centre-back and the club have agreed to put talks on hold for now, with a final decision expected once Inter clinch the Scudetto.

The Nerazzurri currently lead Serie A with 72 points, seven clear of Napoli.

The report adds that the centre-back will first celebrate the Scudetto with the Nerazzurri before discussing his potential move to Camp Nou.

The club has frozen transfer talks to preserve squad harmony until the Scudetto is mathematically safe.

Inter will not sanction his departure for less than €70m, a valuation that exceeds Barcelona’s current budget.

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